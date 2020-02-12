Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.00. 2,499,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,084. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.