Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. 13,218,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,961,637. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

