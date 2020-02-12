Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,727,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

