Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 10,744 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,298,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,724. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $98.25.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

