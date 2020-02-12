Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 4,349 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth $279,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

UTX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,769,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,878. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

