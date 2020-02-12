Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,083,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,113,000 after acquiring an additional 353,358 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,776,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,679,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 336,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. 415,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,155. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

