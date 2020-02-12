Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. 7,538,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,266,776. The firm has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

