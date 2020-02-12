Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.1% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.