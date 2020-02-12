Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.26. 1,458,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.02 and its 200-day moving average is $233.65. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $182.43 and a one year high of $273.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

