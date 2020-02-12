Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.97. The stock had a trading volume of 713,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $328.72 and a 1 year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

