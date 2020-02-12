Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,637,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,251,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

