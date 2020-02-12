Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,633.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.41. The company had a trading volume of 70,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $169.83 and a twelve month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.