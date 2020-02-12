Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,556. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $148.07 and a one year high of $180.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

