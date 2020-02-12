Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $13.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. 10,143,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,764,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

