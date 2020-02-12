Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.