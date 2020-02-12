Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $188.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,930. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.