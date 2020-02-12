Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

NYSE C traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,483,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,920. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.