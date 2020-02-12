Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.18. 1,624,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,218. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.72. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.