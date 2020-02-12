Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,748 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 696,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.88 and a 1-year high of $89.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

