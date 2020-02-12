Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.26. 157,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,843. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.75.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

