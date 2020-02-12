Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $7.37 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

USMV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. 4,362,262 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

