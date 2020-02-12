Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $71.09 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,722 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises about 4.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $71,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,756 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,026,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $30,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,622.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $60.97. 300,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,156. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.