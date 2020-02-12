Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,628,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

