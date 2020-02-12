Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1,587.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,732 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,773. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $247.04 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

