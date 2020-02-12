Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

NYSE:UNH traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.48. 6,700,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,361. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $305.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.12 and a 200 day moving average of $259.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

