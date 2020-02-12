Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. 3,342,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

