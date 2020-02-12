Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,914 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.24 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.