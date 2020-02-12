Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1,093.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.95. 529,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.22 and a 12-month high of $105.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

