Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,333. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

