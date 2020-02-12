Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 193,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. 4,148,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.