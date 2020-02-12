Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 27,243 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 544,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 476,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 1,012,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.