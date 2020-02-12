Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 4,189 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. 13,485,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

