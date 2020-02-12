Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 523 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,766.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,447,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.47. The company had a trading volume of 110,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day moving average is $191.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.83 and a 52 week high of $207.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

