Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 5,786 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 450,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.