Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 8,006 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,583. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

