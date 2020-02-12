Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 8,817 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $352,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $580,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,829. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,298. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $151.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

