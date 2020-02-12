Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

