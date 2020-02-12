Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,744,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.96 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.