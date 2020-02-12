Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after buying an additional 185,365 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. 6,518,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,920,543. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

