Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. 1,767,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,104. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.45 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $700,815.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,268,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

