Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.94%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

