Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $10.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

