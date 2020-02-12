Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

