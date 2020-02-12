Pivotal Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

UA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

NYSE:UA opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 118.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 386,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after purchasing an additional 142,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

