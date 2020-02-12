Pivotal Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

ATUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. 7,651,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,958. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $662,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,025,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 707,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

