PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $639,752.00 and approximately $171,252.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,336.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.04551676 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00787777 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000390 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

