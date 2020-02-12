Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,488,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 735,791 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for about 2.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 3.56% of Plains GP worth $122,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,578 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Plains GP by 5,977.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,579,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,413 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 694,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Plains GP by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,610,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 553,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.