PlatinumBAR Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 11% against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $6,729.00 and $72.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

