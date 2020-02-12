PlayChip Price Tops $0.0004 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, PlayChip has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $1,837.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

