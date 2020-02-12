PlayCoin [ERC20] 1-Day Volume Hits $852,201.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $4.31 million and $852,201.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.03535790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00255630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00143188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.